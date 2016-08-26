SBS Kurdish

High blood pressure risks

Dr Salah Amedi

Dr Salah Amedi Source: Supplied

Published 26 August 2016 at 8:38pm, updated 28 August 2016 at 3:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Dr Salah Amedi came to Australia in 1995 as a refugee fleeing Saddam Husseins regeme. Dr Amedi resides in Perth and is a successful GP. We spoke to him about the difficulties he faced when he first came Australia. We also spoke to him about the dangers of having high blood pressure and the risks of having it.

