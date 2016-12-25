SBS Kurdish

Hijab: is it religion or ID?

Women wearing hijab & niqab

Women wearing hijab & niqab

Published 25 December 2016 at 2:03pm, updated 25 December 2016 at 3:35pm
By Chahin Baker
In recent years, some of the "Islamic customs," one of them being the hijab or headscarves, has been expanded year after year, even in parts of Australian cities. We discussion the subject with analyst, writer and intellectual Chahin Baker and we asked him about his views on this subject.

