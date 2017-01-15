Hopes of Children of the Sun

Bahman Ghobadi about the project:
Published 15 January 2017 at 2:33pm, updated 15 January 2017 at 3:37pm
By Roza Germian
In this interview with one of the project manager of Chidren of the Sun Roonak Faraji, we ask her regarding the objectives of this project and how they have come to put it together as well as their products so far. Children of the Sun is a newly launched project by Mij-Film (the company of renowned Kurdish film director Bahman Qubadi), aims to serve Kurdish children by producing stories, poems and music, specifically for children.
