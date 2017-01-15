SBS Kurdish

Hopes of Children of the Sun

SBS Kurdish

Logo-Mindallanî Hetaw

Logo-Mindallanî Hetaw Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2017 at 2:33pm, updated 15 January 2017 at 3:37pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with one of the project manager of Chidren of the Sun Roonak Faraji, we ask her regarding the objectives of this project and how they have come to put it together as well as their products so far. Children of the Sun is a newly launched project by Mij-Film (the company of renowned Kurdish film director Bahman Qubadi), aims to serve Kurdish children by producing stories, poems and music, specifically for children.

Published 15 January 2017 at 2:33pm, updated 15 January 2017 at 3:37pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bahman Ghobadi about the project:

 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News