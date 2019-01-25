Households suffer from financial stress

Source: Supplied
Published 25 January 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Mansur Pilatin came to Australia in 2003 due to the difficult economical and political situation in Turkey. Initially settled in Queensland and later on he move to Sydney. Ever since being in Australia he has worked very hard but he still finds it hard to make ends meet. But he loves the democracy and the freedom of this country.
