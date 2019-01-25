SBS Kurdish

Households suffer from financial stress

SBS Kurdish

Mansur Pilatin

Source: Supplied

Published 25 January 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 25 January 2019 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mansur Pilatin came to Australia in 2003 due to the difficult economical and political situation in Turkey. Initially settled in Queensland and later on he move to Sydney. Ever since being in Australia he has worked very hard but he still finds it hard to make ends meet. But he loves the democracy and the freedom of this country.

