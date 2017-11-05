SBS Kurdish

How calm is Kirkuk, and who is running the city?

SBS Kurdish

Ala Hoshyar Tayyeb

Ala Hoshyar Tayyeb Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2017 at 4:33pm, updated 5 November 2017 at 4:40pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Journalist and documentary film maker, Ala Hoshyar Tayyeb, was in Kirkuk until the very last minutes of its fall to Iraqi forces and the Iranian-backed Shiia Militia (PMF). MrTayyeb is still in contact with friends and other journalists inside Kirkuk. We ask about the situation inside the city, who has the upper hand there, whether or not things have been going according to the plan, that there was allegedly between a faction of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the PMF, and more...

Published 5 November 2017 at 4:33pm, updated 5 November 2017 at 4:40pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News