How effective is the UN?

Fakhradin Garmiyani

Fakhradin Garmiyani Source: Supplied

Published 9 September 2016 at 8:18pm, updated 9 September 2016 at 8:20pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Fakhradin Garmiyani worked with various United Nations' organisations for 25 years. Mr Garmiyani has worked in the Middle East, Asia and particularly in Africa. He shares some of his experiences and whether they ever felt helpless in their missions as representative of the UN...

