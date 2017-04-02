How important is raising Kurdistan flag in Kirkuk?

Kurdistan's flag Source: SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images
Published 2 April 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 3 April 2017 at 7:02am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with journalist Huner Ahmed from Kirkuk we discuss the decision of Kirkuk Provincial Council on raising the Kurdistan's flag on all governmental buildings. The move has been rejected by Baghdad and some Turkman factions have protested in the city against the decision.
