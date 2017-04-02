SBS Kurdish

How important is raising Kurdistan flag in Kirkuk?

Kurdistan's flag

Kurdistan's flag

Published 2 April 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 3 April 2017 at 7:02am
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with journalist Huner Ahmed from Kirkuk we discuss the decision of Kirkuk Provincial Council on raising the Kurdistan's flag on all governmental buildings. The move has been rejected by Baghdad and some Turkman factions have protested in the city against the decision.

