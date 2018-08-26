How Scott Morrison arrived as Australia's Prime Minister

Scott Morrison arrives for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 26 August 2018 at 1:10pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 1:13pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The Liberal Party has chosen Treasurer Scott Morrison to be Australia's next prime minister after a week of shocking twists and turns in federal politics. Mr Morrison ran against Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in a party-room leadership spill. So who is the man becoming Australia's 30th prime minister?
