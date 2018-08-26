SBS Kurdish

How Scott Morrison arrived as Australia's Prime Minister

Scott Morrison arrives for the Liberal Party room

Scott Morrison arrives for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, August 24, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 26 August 2018 at 1:10pm, updated 26 August 2018 at 1:13pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Roza Germian
The Liberal Party has chosen Treasurer Scott Morrison to be Australia's next prime minister after a week of shocking twists and turns in federal politics. Mr Morrison ran against Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in a party-room leadership spill. So who is the man becoming Australia's 30th prime minister?

