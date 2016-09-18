SBS Kurdish

Human Rights Comission offers alternatives on asylum seekers

Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs

Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs Source: AAP

Published 18 September 2016 at 2:28pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 2:30pm
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
The Australian Human Rights Commission is proposing alternatives to current asylum-seeker policy, aimed at balancing legal and humanitarian obligations while reducing deaths at sea. The new approach is outlined in a commission report released this week.

