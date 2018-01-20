"I am not the first woman to multi-task": NZ PM announces she's pregnant

In this image made from a video, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, with her partner Clarke Gayford Source: TVNZ
Published 21 January 2018 at 5:07am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Matt Connellan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is three months pregnant. It comes just three months after she became the country's 40th Prime Minister. Ms Ardern says she is not the first person to work and have a baby.
Available in other languages
