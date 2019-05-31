SBS Kurdish

I thank all Kurds I met during my European visit: Shahin Sorekli

SBS Kurdish

Shahin Sorekli (Chahin Baker) book signing

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2019 at 9:36pm, updated 1 June 2019 at 2:05pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An interview with Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin Baker) intellectual, writer and poet regarding the aim behind his latest visit to Europe

Published 31 May 2019 at 9:36pm, updated 1 June 2019 at 2:05pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin Baker) intellectual, writer and poet, has lived in Australia for more than 50 years. He was employed by the NSW Department of Education and Training as a teacher and consultant from 1978 till the end of 2004 when he officially retired. He was the founder of SBS Kurdish in 1984 and EP. He retired from radio after 33 years in 2015.

Shahin Sorekli has dedicated most of his life to the Kurdish cause and the Kurdish community in Australia. He founded the first Kurdish association in Australia in 1979. He has written countless numbers of articles and has many novels in Kurdish.


Earlier this month he visited several European cities to present some seminars about his writings and to meet his loyal fans. While in Europe he received a number of awards from Kurdish cultural and educational organisations.

SBS Kurdish spoke to Shahin Sorekli about his European visit and the main aim behind it.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News