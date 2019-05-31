I thank all Kurds I met during my European visit: Shahin Sorekli

Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin Baker) intellectual, writer and poet, has lived in Australia for more than 50 years. He was employed by the NSW Department of Education and Training as a teacher and consultant from 1978 till the end of 2004 when he officially retired. He was the founder of SBS Kurdish in 1984 and EP. He retired from radio after 33 years in 2015.





Shahin Sorekli has dedicated most of his life to the Kurdish cause and the Kurdish community in Australia. He founded the first Kurdish association in Australia in 1979. He has written countless numbers of articles and has many novels in Kurdish.









Earlier this month he visited several European cities to present some seminars about his writings and to meet his loyal fans. While in Europe he received a number of awards from Kurdish cultural and educational organisations.





SBS Kurdish spoke to Shahin Sorekli about his European visit and the main aim behind it.









