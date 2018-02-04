SBS Kurdish

If the war in Afrin does not stop soon people will suffer more

Activist Joveen Ahmad

Source: Supplied

Published 4 February 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The situation in Afrin is worsening day by day. Inecent people including children are the sacrifice due to Turkey's attacks on the area. We spoke to Joveen Ahmad who is a civil activist from Afrin on the latest situation there.

