If the war in Afrin does not stop soon people will suffer more

Source: Supplied
Published 4 February 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The situation in Afrin is worsening day by day. Inecent people including children are the sacrifice due to Turkey's attacks on the area. We spoke to Joveen Ahmad who is a civil activist from Afrin on the latest situation there.
Published 4 February 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 3:48pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share