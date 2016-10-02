SBS Kurdish

Immigration and the Hope to Return to the old Homeland

Members of Kurdidsh community in a meeting

Members of Kurdidsh community in a meeting

Published 2 October 2016 at 3:48pm
Source: SBS
Many immigrants and refugees, certainly amongst those of Kurdish origin, leave their country hooping they will return again. History, however shows that most of them remain in their new homeland. An introduction by Chahin Baker followed by an interview with a Kurdish Australian intellectual Shorsh Ako.

