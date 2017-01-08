Immigration Minister suggests changes to citizenship test

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2017 at 4:18pm, updated 8 January 2017 at 4:40pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Immigration Minister says Australia's citizenship test should focus more on questions relevant to societal values and integration, instead of trivia. Peter Dutton believes the test needs to be made more difficult in a bid to prevent some applicants he suggests are exploiting migration pathways.
