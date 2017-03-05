SBS Kurdish

Indigenous Conversations: Indigenous languages at risk

Aboriginal elder paints a fellow elder

Aboriginal elder paints a fellow elder Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Published 5 March 2017 at 2:58pm, updated 5 March 2017 at 3:26pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Australias Indigenous languages could be completely wiped out by 2050 according to experts. The number of traditional languages has dropped from 250 to 120 over the last two hundred years.And the ones left face extinction.

