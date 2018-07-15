SBS Kurdish

Indigenous women in the Australian Defence Force celebrated

Published 15 July 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Amanda Copp
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The contribution of Indigenous women to Australia's defence services remains a little known aspect of the nation's history. During this year's NAIDOC week they have received special acknowledgement for their service. Their growing influence has also been celebrated.

