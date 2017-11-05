SBS Kurdish

Inispirational women share their sucess stories in the Kurdish capital

Glara Jaff and Payam Shwani

Top left: Payam Shwani, Bottom right: Glara Jaff Source: tedxnishtiman.com

Published 5 November 2017 at 4:15pm, updated 5 November 2017 at 4:50pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Exclusive interviews with a TEDx Nishtiman-Women organiser and speakers from our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur in Erbil-Kurdistan Region. SBS Kurdish speaks with Glara Jaff and Payam Shwani, a couple of participants at TEDx Nishtiman-Women.

