SBS Kurdish

Inquiry set to look into SBS, ABC and 'competitive neutrality'

SBS Kurdish

Julie Flynn in 2007

Source: APP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 March 2018 at 5:55pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has appointed an expert panel* to examine whether Australia's national broadcasters operate in a manner consistent with what it calls "competitive neutrality." The independent inquiry will explore the practices of SBS and the ABC, including the way they compete with the private sector and whether it is appropriate.

Published 30 March 2018 at 5:55pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News