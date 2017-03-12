SBS Kurdish

Inspirational women encourage others to be BOLD

IWD event at Equrious centre/Sydney

IWD event at Equrious centre/Sydney

Published 12 March 2017 at 4:53pm, updated 12 March 2017 at 5:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
On International Women's Day, Equrious Centre (an Emotional Intelligence training centre), an event to celebrate the occasion. A number of speakers told inspiring stories of overcoming hardship in their lives. They also encouraged other women to take action when faced with obstacles in order to take control of their own life. We spoke to Afsaneh Jolan from Equrious and other organisers as well as some participants about the event.

Some of the speaker on the night:

 

Azita Abdollahian

 

 

Rathna Rana

 

Melissa Monteiro

