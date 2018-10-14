Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 14 October 2018 at 3:14pm, updated 14 October 2018 at 3:20pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS

The 13th International Book Exhibition in Erbil in from October 10 to October 20. The exhibition has more than 250 printed magazines and publications, and hundreds of different books in different languages. More about the exhibition in our correspondent’s report Ahmad Ghafur from Erbil.
