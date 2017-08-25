SBS Kurdish

Interview with Dr Nawzad Rasheed

Published 25 August 2017 at 6:48pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 7:29pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Dr Nawzad Rasheed arrived in Australia in 1996. He studied medicin in Salahaddin University, Eribil. After arriving in Australia he gained his fellowship from the Royal Australian college of GP in 2003. Dr Rasheed practices as a GP in Adelaide at the moment. We spoke to him about his journey since arriving in Australia.

