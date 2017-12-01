Interview with singer Bakhtiyar Saleh

Source: Supplied
Published 1 December 2017 at 7:49pm, updated 2 December 2017 at 8:35am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to artist/singer Bakhtyar Saleh who is visiting Australia to perform in a few functions here. Kurdish Concert Australia brought him here to perform in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. We spoke to the artist about his visit to Australia and how he started his singing career.
