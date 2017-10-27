Iran reopens two border-crossings with KR but not with Erbil province

Firing of cannon shot can be seen as Iraqi forces advance to take control of Altun Kupri, as they clash with the Kurdish military Source: AAP
Published 27 October 2017 at 8:30pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 8:34pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Our correspondent from Slemani reporting on the KRG parliamentary meeting, and their vote to postpone the November election for the next eight months, also the situation on the battle fields with the conflict between Iraqi army and Iranian backed Shiia Militia, and more...
