Iraq is working on disolving KRG: Zebari

Kurdish flags wave in central Irbil, 217 miles (350 kilometers) north of Baghdad, Iraq. Source: AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed
Published 29 October 2017 at 3:27pm, updated 29 October 2017 at 3:30pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Reporting from Erbil, our correspondent cover the latest on the conflict between Baghdad and Erbil, Kurdish leaders views on the forward in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the future for Kurdish President Masoud Barzani, who will not be running in the up-coming regional election.
