Is establishing a facebook page a solution for the Kurdish language?

Evin Tetwan

Source: Supplied

Published 25 November 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 25 November 2018 at 3:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to Evin Tetwan one of the administrators of a facebook page that encourages people to learn Kurdish. The users of the page are not permitted to use any other language besides Kurdish when they post items on the page. Ms Tetwan says the aim of the page is to develop and stronger language amongst the Kurdish language speakers.

