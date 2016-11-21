SBS Kurdish

Is Trump able to keep his election promises?

Donald Trump celebrates with his family

Donald Trump celebrates with his family

Published 21 November 2016 at 11:38am, updated 1 December 2016 at 5:07pm
By Chahin Baker
Available in other languages

This is part two of our conversation with SBS Kurdish analyst Chahin Baker about the election of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States of America. In this part we discuss whether or not Trump will implement the radical policies he promised so strongly to bring about.

