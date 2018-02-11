Islamic Council decries judge's expulsion of woman

A protestor wears a niqab during a demonstration against a full-face veil ban in Vienna, Austria, 01 October 2017. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA Source: EPA
Published 11 February 2018 at 6:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Luke Waters, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Victorian Supreme Court Judge's decision to ban a woman wearing a full-face veil from his courtroom has been described by the Islamic Council Of Victoria as a "breach of human rights". The incident has also renewed calls from the state's opposition for laws to ban the garments from all court-rooms.
Published 11 February 2018 at 6:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Luke Waters, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share