SBS Kurdish

Islamic Council decries judge's expulsion of woman

SBS Kurdish

A woman wearing a niqab

A protestor wears a niqab during a demonstration against a full-face veil ban in Vienna, Austria, 01 October 2017. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2018 at 6:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Luke Waters, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Victorian Supreme Court Judge's decision to ban a woman wearing a full-face veil from his courtroom has been described by the Islamic Council Of Victoria as a "breach of human rights". The incident has also renewed calls from the state's opposition for laws to ban the garments from all court-rooms.

Published 11 February 2018 at 6:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Luke Waters, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News