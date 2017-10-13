SBS Kurdish

Issues and complications continue between Kurdistan Region and Baghdad

Sulaimany/Shahen Hama Noori

Published 13 October 2017 at 7:23pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 7:26pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Our stringer Shahen Hama Nouri reports on the latest regarding the continuous issues between Iraq and KR regarding the referendum. Bafel Talabani calls on international community and Iraq to support Kurds.

