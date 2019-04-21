SBS Kurdish

Issues with forming a government in Kurdistan Region continues

KDP & PUK meetings

Published 21 April 2019 at 3:23pm, updated 21 April 2019 at 3:31pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil regarding the continues issues about forming a new government in Kurdistan Region six months after parliamentary elections.

