It happens here underage forced marriages in suburban Australia

For decades, Australian girls and some boys have been married off to much-older partners Source: SBS
Published 4 August 2017 at 8:18pm, updated 5 August 2017 at 3:29pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages
Since it was criminalised in 2013, there's been a five-fold increase in the number of suspected forced marriage cases being reported to police in Australia. And one young woman who escaped such an arrangement has called for more support to be offered to those who risk isolation from their families when they speak up.
