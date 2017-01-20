SBS Kurdish

"It's been an honour'" NSW Premier Mike Baird quits politics

NSW Premier Mike Baird is hugged by his wife Kerryn

NSW Premier Mike Baird is hugged by his wife Kerryn Source: AAP

Published 20 January 2017 at 7:38pm
Source: SBS
Tributes have been paid to New South Wales Premier Mike Baird who has announced his sudden retirement from politics, just half way through his term as the state's leader. The 48 year old cited family health issues as the main reason for his decision. The Liberal Party will elect a new premier next week, and the State's Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian has been tipped to be his successor.

