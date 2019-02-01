It's never too late to achieve your goals

Source: Supplied by Ramal Hashim
Published 1 February 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 1 February 2019 at 9:49pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Ramal Hashim arrived with his mother and grandmother from Erbil in 2003 as a fifteen year old. From an early age he had the passion to be a barber. To achieve that passion he studied for it and a few years later he bought his own business. When initially he bought the business he went through tough times, but the encouragement of the gentleman (Andy) whom he bought the business of, Ramal hung on and he's doing very well now in Adelaide.
