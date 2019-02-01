SBS Kurdish

It's never too late to achieve your goals

SBS Kurdish

Ramal Hashim at his barber shop

Source: Supplied by Ramal Hashim

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 1 February 2019 at 9:49pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ramal Hashim arrived with his mother and grandmother from Erbil in 2003 as a fifteen year old. From an early age he had the passion to be a barber. To achieve that passion he studied for it and a few years later he bought his own business. When initially he bought the business he went through tough times, but the encouragement of the gentleman (Andy) whom he bought the business of, Ramal hung on and he's doing very well now in Adelaide.

Published 1 February 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 1 February 2019 at 9:49pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News