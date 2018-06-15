It's time we look out for Dad

Father and child Source: centreforperinatalpsychology.com.au
Published 15 June 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 8:07pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Clinical Psychologist Dr Anthony Mackie we discuss the importance of raising awareness about perinatal depression and anxiety among fathers. Mental health issues such as postnatal depression affect fathers as they do for mothers. However, over 50% of men who suffer from perinatal depression do not seek help, at the same time 43% of first-time dads believing postnatal depression and anxiety is a sign of weakness. During International Fathers’ Mental Health Day on June 18th, the Centre for Perinatal Psychology is encouraging dads who may be struggling to come forward and seek help. Dr Anthony Mackie is a Melbourne-based clinical psychologist with the Centre for Perinatal Psychology. He has a strong interest in working with men and supporting them as they adjust to life’s challenges.. Dr Mackie has a particular interest in the science of attachment and bonding, and how this can help build stronger and healthier relationships.
Published 15 June 2018 at 7:58pm, updated 15 June 2018 at 8:07pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share