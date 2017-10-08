SBS Kurdish

Jalal Talabani remembered as one of the great Kurdish leaders

President Jalal (left) and PUK member Sadi Pire (right)

Source: Sadi Pire

Published 8 October 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 8 October 2017 at 3:59pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Mr Jalal Talabani, a Kurdish leader who became Iraq's president after the US-led invasion and helped steer the country through years of insurgent and sectarian strife, has died in a Berlin hospital at the age of 83. We spoke to Mr Sadi Pire, Political Bureau Member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) about Mr Talaban's life and the future of PUK after Mr Talaban's death.

