Jalal Talabani remembered as one of the great Kurdish leaders

Published 8 October 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 8 October 2017 at 3:59pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Mr Jalal Talabani, a Kurdish leader who became Iraq's president after the US-led invasion and helped steer the country through years of insurgent and sectarian strife, has died in a Berlin hospital at the age of 83. We spoke to Mr Sadi Pire, Political Bureau Member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) about Mr Talaban's life and the future of PUK after Mr Talaban's death.
