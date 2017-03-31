Janie McCullagh: knowing CPR is necessary

performing CPR Source: Supplied
Published 31 March 2017 at 7:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Jane McCullagh is a Senior First Aid Trainer with the Australian Red Cross is based in Brisbane. We spoke to her about the importance of knowing CPR.New research has revealed a staggering 75 per cent of parents believe they do not have the necessary CPR skills to save a life in an emergency. The research, found that 37 per cent of parents do not know where to get CPR training and over a quarter (26%) believes they do not have the time to undertake training.The research also found that a third of parents stated that their partner knows CPR and would therefore step in during an emergency, making it unnecessary for them to learn. This summer saw 24 preventable drowning deaths, making learning how to resuscitate a vital skill for all parents to have, particularly as children being four times more likely to survive if given CPR.The alarming statistics have spurred a unique partnership, with Poolwerx teaming with Australian Red Cross. April Pools Day on 1st April is a program that addresses these issues and makes it easier for parents to learn the life-saving skills of CPR.
