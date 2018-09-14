SBS Kurdish

Jobless at 55

SBS Kurdish

Jobsearch

This middle age male sits at the kitchen table frustrated with stack of bills to pay and mounting debt. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A recent study by the University of South Australia's Centre for Workplace Excellence found that nearly one-third of mature-aged job seekers experience ageism in their attempts to find work. And time required for those aged over 55 to get a job can take up to 68 weeks. So, how can you stay positive whilst transitioning your way into a new career?

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News