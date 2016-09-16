Journalist Ahmad G Zebari talks about Blinken/Barzani meeting

Barzani meets Blinken Source: Getty images
Published 16 September 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 7:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to journalist Ahmad Ghafur Zebari in regards to the US Vice Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken's visit to Kurdistan Region. The President of KR , Massoud Barzani met with US delegation headed by US Vice Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken on Thursday in Erbil.The pair discussed ways to support the Peshmerga forces to fight ISIS, provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced people in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.
Published 16 September 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 7:24pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share