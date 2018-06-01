June bowel cancer awareness month

The words bowel cancer made from foam letters on a wooden background Source: Getty Images
Bowel cancer is the third most common type of newly diagnosed cancer in Australia affecting both men and women almost equally. It is Australia’s second biggest cancer killer after lung cancer. Bowel Cancer Awareness Month is an annual initiative of Bowel Cancer Australia running throughout the month of June, to raise public awareness of a disease that claims the lives of 80 Australians every week. We spoke to Dr Ali Ziabari from Melbourne regarding Bowel Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness among the community.
