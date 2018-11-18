KDP meets other political parties to discuss new KRG

Gorran and KDP press conference Source: Supplied
Published 18 November 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 18 November 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahemd Ghafur in Erbil reports on the meetings held between KDP and other political parties including PUK and Gorran, to negotiate the new Kurdistan Regional Government, post September 30th elections.
