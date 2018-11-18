SBS Kurdish

KDP meets other political parties to discuss new KRG

SBS Kurdish

Gorran and KDP press conference

Gorran and KDP press conference Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 18 November 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahemd Ghafur in Erbil reports on the meetings held between KDP and other political parties including PUK and Gorran, to negotiate the new Kurdistan Regional Government, post September 30th elections.

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 18 November 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News