KDP, PUK reach an agreement on new KRG cabinet

Published 10 February 2019 at 10:39am, updated 10 February 2019 at 3:33pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Available in other languages

The two major political parties in the Kurdistan Region, have finally come to an agreement regarding the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, post the last September elections. Our corespondent Ahmed Ghafur reports on the details from Erbil.

