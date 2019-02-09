KDP, PUK reach an agreement on new KRG cabinet

KDP, PUK meeting Source: Supplied
Published 10 February 2019 at 10:39am, updated 10 February 2019 at 3:33pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The two major political parties in the Kurdistan Region, have finally come to an agreement regarding the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, post the last September elections. Our corespondent Ahmed Ghafur reports on the details from Erbil.
