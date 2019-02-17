SBS Kurdish

KDP, PUK yet to agree on Kirkuk Governer

Kurdistan Parliament, Iraq

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 17 February 2019 at 2:21pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest political issues between the two major Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, that are yet to agree on appointing a governor for Kirkuk province, and more...

