KDP, PUK yet to agree on Kirkuk Governer

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 17 February 2019 at 2:21pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest political issues between the two major Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, that are yet to agree on appointing a governor for Kirkuk province, and more...
Published 17 February 2019 at 2:21pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 3:47pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share