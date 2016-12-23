SBS Kurdish

KDPI Headquarters attcked in Koya

Members Party of KDPI carry coffin

Published 23 December 2016 at 7:48pm, updated 23 December 2016 at 8:29pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

On the 23rd of January the headquarters of Kurdistan Democratic Party (Iran) was attacked in Koya east of Erbil. As a result of the attack seveh people lost their lives. We spoke to Salah Puresed who is the foreign relations officer from Brisbane regarding the situation.

