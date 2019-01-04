Keeping the culture alive by her collections

Published 4 January 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 4 January 2019 at 7:36pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Gashaw Zhalaye is a hairdresser by profession who lives in Adelaide. Her love of keeping the Kurdish culture alive began from her teenage years back in Sulaimany in Kurdistan Region, Iraq. She's a collector of rare and old items such as old clocks, vases, kettles, lanterns and etc. As well as those collections she makes handmade items as seen in the photographs on our page. Gashaw hopes one day in the near future to have an exhibition to display all her collections and handmade items. We spoke to Gashaw about her hobby and her plans for the future.
