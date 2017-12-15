Kemal Kurkut's family ask for justice

Kemal Kurkut's Family Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 15 December 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 6:46pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this raport our correspondent from Diyarbekir, covers the meetings of Islamic country regarding US President's discussion for recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israil, the issues for HDP Mps and the government of Turkey, as well as the case of Kemal Kurtkut, who are disappointed at the court's decision regarding the alleged murderer of their 21 year son, who lost his life during last Newroz celebrations in Diyarbekir
