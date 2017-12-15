SBS Kurdish

Kemal Kurkut's family ask for justice

Kemal Kurkut's Family

Kemal Kurkut's Family

Published 15 December 2017
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

In this raport our correspondent from Diyarbekir, covers the meetings of Islamic country regarding US President's discussion for recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israil, the issues for HDP Mps and the government of Turkey, as well as the case of Kemal Kurtkut, who are disappointed at the court's decision regarding the alleged murderer of their 21 year son, who lost his life during last Newroz celebrations in Diyarbekir

Available in other languages
