KFW Founder: Kurdish people need happier events and a break from conflict

KFW Founder Darbaz Younis (left) Co-Founder Ibrahim Barwari (right) Source: Arako Photography
Published 21 September 2018 at 11:34am, updated 21 September 2018 at 11:49am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with the Founder of Kurdistan Fashion Week Darbaz Younis, we ask him about the planning of this event and why he thought of carrying the fashion week in the first place. Mr Younis tells us the planning for this event started in 2012, and due to IS conflict in the region such occasions in general were all postponed, but "...it is time that people of Kurdistan get a break form conflicts", he says
Published 21 September 2018 at 11:34am, updated 21 September 2018 at 11:49am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share