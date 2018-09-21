SBS Kurdish

KFW Founder: Kurdish people need happier events and a break from conflict

SBS Kurdish

KFW Founder Darbaz Younis (left)

KFW Founder Darbaz Younis (left) Co-Founder Ibrahim Barwari (right) Source: Arako Photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2018 at 11:34am, updated 21 September 2018 at 11:49am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with the Founder of Kurdistan Fashion Week Darbaz Younis, we ask him about the planning of this event and why he thought of carrying the fashion week in the first place. Mr Younis tells us the planning for this event started in 2012, and due to IS conflict in the region such occasions in general were all postponed, but "...it is time that people of Kurdistan get a break form conflicts", he says

Published 21 September 2018 at 11:34am, updated 21 September 2018 at 11:49am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News