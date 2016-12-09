Khero Pir Kunci: We got accepted as Yazidis by the Australian government and not through the UN program
Khero Pir Kunci is Yazidi who has arrived in Australia (Wagga) two months ago. Mr Kunci shows his gratitude towards the Australian government for accepting them. He said so far about nineteen Yazidi families have arrived and expecting more to come in the near future.
