Khero Pir Kunci: We got accepted as Yazidis by the Australian government and not through the UN program

Khero Pir Kunci

Khero Pir Kunci Source: Supplied

Published 9 December 2016 at 7:18pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 7:26pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Khero Pir Kunci is Yazidi who has arrived in Australia (Wagga) two months ago. Mr Kunci shows his gratitude towards the Australian government for accepting them. He said so far about nineteen Yazidi families have arrived and expecting more to come in the near future.

