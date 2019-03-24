Kirkuk celebrates Newroz, remembers 1991 uprising

Pola Zendi- Newroz Kirkuk 2019 Source: Supplied
Published 24 March 2019 at 5:01pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 5:05pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The disputed multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk has been under full Iraqi government control for almost two years, after a controversial military seizure from Kirkuk's Kurdish administration on 16th of October 2017. This year Kurds in Kirkuk celebrated the Kurdish New Year of Newroz, which coincides with the remembrance of 1991 Kurdish uprising against Iraq's Baathist regime and liberation of Kirkuk city that same year. Pola Zendi, a resident of Kirkuk send us a video of the event, that took place on the historic Kirkuk citadel. We spoke to him about the event and the situation in the city in general post 16th of October 2017.
Published 24 March 2019 at 5:01pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 5:05pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share