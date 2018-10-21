KRG election results announced

Kurdistan Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission announces election results Source: Supplies
Published 21 October 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 21 October 2018 at 4:14pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
The ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party has come first in a parliamentary election in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, winning 45 seats. The Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission says its historic rival and junior coalition partner in government, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan came in in second place with 21 seats. The election took place on September 30 but results were delayed due to the commission receiving and investigating complaints of electoral violations.
