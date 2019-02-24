KRG politics-one step forward two steps back

KDP-PUK logos Source: Public Domain
Published 24 February 2019 at 3:06pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 3:13pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest on the disagreements between the two major Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. KDP and PUK are yet to agree on finalising the cabinet for the new government.
