KRG promises Hiwa Hospital will not be privatised

Published 20 June 2021 at 3:57pm, updated 20 June 2021 at 4:03pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur covers the report about the privatisation of Hiwa Hospital in Sulaymaniyah- a specialised public hospital for the treatment of cancer patients. KRG officials have promised that the hospital will remain in public hands, after a widespread disapproval for the plan.

