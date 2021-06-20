KRG promises Hiwa Hospital will not be privatised

Source: Supplied
Published 20 June 2021 at 3:57pm, updated 20 June 2021 at 4:03pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
In this report from Erbil Ahmed Ghafur covers the report about the privatisation of Hiwa Hospital in Sulaymaniyah- a specialised public hospital for the treatment of cancer patients. KRG officials have promised that the hospital will remain in public hands, after a widespread disapproval for the plan.
